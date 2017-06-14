14-year-old Texas boy accidentally shoots and kills twin brother while aiming for snake
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother to death when he fired at a snake in Southeast Texas. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says they don't anticipate any charges being filed in the shooting Monday afternoon.
