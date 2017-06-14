$1 million in meth-laced candies seized at Texas home
A burglary call led Texas authorities to the home of an alleged meth dealer and nearly $1 million worth of drug-filled lollipops and other candies , the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Police arrested two people suspected of breaking into the Houston-area home, Evonne Christine Mick and David Salinas, both 36. Responding officers stopped the pair as they tried to escaped the area, police said.
