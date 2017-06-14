$1 million in meth-laced candies seiz...

$1 million in meth-laced candies seized at Texas home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

A burglary call led Texas authorities to the home of an alleged meth dealer and nearly $1 million worth of drug-filled lollipops and other candies , the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Police arrested two people suspected of breaking into the Houston-area home, Evonne Christine Mick and David Salinas, both 36. Responding officers stopped the pair as they tried to escaped the area, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Sheriff Is Actively Pushing Visas Through... 3 hr Laredo 3
Seeking A Lactating Man 12 hr Fart info request 34
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr WACKO 63,768
News Charges dropped against Miss Black Texas in Com... 23 hr Mack da Knife 1
News Remembering the U.S. Supreme Court case out of ... Wed Mack da Knife 5
News Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat... Wed Laredo 1
News Cities take Texas to court over immigration, sa... Tue America is farting 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC