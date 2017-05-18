Witnesses capture Texas tornado form and dissipateSeveral tornadoes...
Witnesses capture Texas tornado form and dissipateSeveral tornadoes hit the central US on May 16, causing at least two deaths. These videos show the formation of a tornado near McLean, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maria Villarreal at her Val Verde County home a...
|19 min
|When I fart
|5
|A Message for the American Psychiatric and Psyc...
|1 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|8
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|14 hr
|Fart feet
|9
|Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
|Thu
|Fart Commandment
|17
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Thu
|say what
|10
|why do mexican women have big fat nasty bigfoot... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Paul
|4
|Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer ...
|Thu
|HPV conjob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC