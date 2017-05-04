When the Government Comes Calling on ...

When the Government Comes Calling on the Mexico Border, 'Don't Sign Anything'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Washington

Much of the borderland in Texas is privately owned, and in El Paso the mix of cities and wide open spaces makes the wall a complicated construction project. To south Texas landowners in danger of losing property to President Donald Trump's wall between Mexico and the United States, Jose Palomino has this advice: Get a good lawyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 43 min Milk Man 2
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... 2 hr Fart Stance 2
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance 18 hr What 2
News Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif... 23 hr amanda23 1
News Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc... Fri Laredo 1
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... Thu gregory 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... Thu GreatWhiteProphet 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC