What to watch: Media shy Abbott and special session threats
When Gov. Greg Abbott used a private, dinnertime ceremony on a Sunday that was broadcast only on Facebook to sign Texas' sanctuary cities law, it allowed him to avoid protesters' demonstrations and reporters' questions while taking his message directly to his supporters. The event has drawn nearly 1 million views, solidly holding its own with the latest viral cat video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|2 hr
|NAME
|12
|Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump...
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|11
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|3 hr
|New Resident
|28
|Lubbock again experiences appraisal increase, d...
|15 hr
|NAME
|2
|Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump...
|23 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|Sun
|Miss M
|2,167
|A Message for the American Psychiatric and Psyc...
|Sat
|Putins Glock Holster
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC