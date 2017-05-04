What to know as Texas nears passing 'sanctuary city' law
What to know about a Texas bill targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that is heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has pledged to sign the measure that immigrant-rights activists say will lead to profiling and discrimination. Opponents blast the Texas bill as a version of Arizona's immigration crackdown law, SB 1070, which launched protests, lawsuits and national controversy in 2010.
