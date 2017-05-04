What to know as Texas nears passing '...

What to know as Texas nears passing 'sanctuary city' law

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

What to know about a Texas bill targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that is heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has pledged to sign the measure that immigrant-rights activists say will lead to profiling and discrimination. Opponents blast the Texas bill as a version of Arizona's immigration crackdown law, SB 1070, which launched protests, lawsuits and national controversy in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... 7 hr gregory 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 10 hr GreatWhiteProphet 3
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... 10 hr tomin cali 1
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... Wed Laredo 3
News Bill would spur study of why more black mothers... Wed coffee tea or me 1
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... May 2 USA Today 14
News Petition for sanctuary institution gains momentum May 2 Eddie 5
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC