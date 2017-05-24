Video appears to show Texas officer striking teenage girl
The San Antonio Police Department is reviewing body camera footage after a bystander posted video online that appears to show an officer punching an eighth-grade girl three or four times outside of a birthday party last weekend. Mayor Ivy Taylor issued a statement saying the video "is hard to watch and listen to" and that the department is reviewing the police body camera footage to determine exactly what happened.
