Video appears to show Texas officer striking teenage girl

The San Antonio Police Department is reviewing body camera footage after a bystander posted video online that appears to show an officer punching an eighth-grade girl three or four times outside of a birthday party last weekend. Mayor Ivy Taylor issued a statement saying the video "is hard to watch and listen to" and that the department is reviewing the police body camera footage to determine exactly what happened.

Chicago, IL

