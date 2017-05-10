Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI director
In this Jan. 3, 2006, file photo, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division Alice Fisher briefs reporters at the Justice Department in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti...
|48 min
|anonymous
|14
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|2 hr
|Go Trump
|4
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|4 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|81
|Activists: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' unworthy...
|12 hr
|Laredo
|2
|NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill
|20 hr
|Ex Lesbian River
|6
|4 Texans face federal hate crime charges, accus...
|20 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|Guam drills indefinitely postponed after craft ...
|21 hr
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC