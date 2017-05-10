Texas votes to give immigration locku...

Texas votes to give immigration lockups child care licenses

12 hrs ago

The state Senate voted 20-11 Tuesday to give preliminary approval to a bill that would allow Texas to license two family lockdowns, despite a past state court ruling that such facilities do not meet minimum requirements to care for kids. The measure would enable detention facilities to hold families for prolonged stays, which advocates say could physically and psychologically harm children.

Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

