Texas votes to give immigration lockups child care licenses
The state Senate voted 20-11 Tuesday to give preliminary approval to a bill that would allow Texas to license two family lockdowns, despite a past state court ruling that such facilities do not meet minimum requirements to care for kids. The measure would enable detention facilities to hold families for prolonged stays, which advocates say could physically and psychologically harm children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|1 hr
|AdoptionPhart
|6
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ...
|9 hr
|AZPat
|1
|Texas border town sues over state law to punish...
|13 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M...
|13 hr
|DaveinMass
|34
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Providence Supremacy
|657
|Viral South Texas taco only 'few' have conquere...
|18 hr
|C0MM0N SEN5E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC