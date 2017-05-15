Texas tests Trump administration over...

Texas tests Trump administration over abortion providers

15 hrs ago

Texas is asking the federal government to reverse course and provide funding for a state-run women's health program that excludes abortion providers, an apparent test of the Trump administration that could provide a model for other conservative states. Since 2011, Texas has chosen to forgo millions in federal Medicare dollars rather than let abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood participate in a statewide program that provides birth control, pregnancy testing and health screenings for low-income women.

