Texas stokes immigration debate with 'sanctuary cities' ban

Abbott tweeted the word "Boom" in celebration of the Texas Legislature approving a call for a "conv... Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district... Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.