Texas stokes immigration debate with ...

Texas stokes immigration debate with 'sanctuary cities' ban

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Abbott tweeted the word "Boom" in celebration of the Texas Legislature approving a call for a "conv... Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district... Police in Las Vegas have arrested a 27-year-old man they suspect of striking and killing a 45-year-old California man with a single punch during a brief confrontation last month on a downtown entertainment district sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 27 min guest 15
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 1 hr Wondering 13
News Texas bans 'sanctuary cities' in controversial ... 2 hr @SmilingKelly 6
News Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuar... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 4
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... 3 hr sammy 4
News What to watch: Texas backs convention that'll n... Sun Laredo 1
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance Sun joe 7
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC