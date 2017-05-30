Texas set to embrace new abortion res...

Texas set to embrace new abortion restrictions

There are 21 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Saturday May 27, titled Texas set to embrace new abortion restrictions. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

A sweeping new anti-abortion bill in Texas that includes a provision already blocked by federal courts is heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill approved Friday by the state Senate is the Legislature's response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer striking down Texas' 2013 law that prompted more than half the state's abortion clinics to close.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,217

Location hidden
#1 Saturday May 27
Will the liberals claim this will kill more children as they did with Trumps budget?

Vlad

Belleville, IL

#2 Saturday May 27
CodeTalker wrote:
Will the liberals claim this will kill more children as they did with Trumps budget?
No just create more poor kids that the right don't want to help or give health insurance to.
But there are more poor to take from to give to the rich,

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 Saturday May 27
Vlad wrote:
No just create more poor kids that the right don't want to help or give health insurance to.
But there are more poor to take from to give to the rich,
Oh? It's the right that doesn't want to give them jobs? Funny about that and those illegal aliens who don't pay taxes.

Vlad

Belleville, IL

#4 Saturday May 27
anonymous wrote:
Oh? It's the right that doesn't want to give them jobs? Funny about that and those illegal aliens who don't pay taxes.
I wasn't talking about illegals. I'm taking about poor Americans. It go ahead and spin

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,217

Location hidden
#5 Saturday May 27
Vlad wrote:
No just create more poor kids that the right don't want to help or give health insurance to.
But there are more poor to take from to give to the rich,
Tell us how. Be specific or is this just more liberal threats you have used since Reagan.

Vlad

Belleville, IL

#6 Saturday May 27
CodeTalker wrote:
Tell us how. Be specific or is this just more liberal threats you have used since Reagan.
Do the math yourself. This is all common sense.

anonymous

New York, NY

#7 Saturday May 27
Vlad wrote:
Do the math yourself. This is all common sense.
Sigh. Cult of personality again.
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,217

Location hidden
#8 Saturday May 27
Vlad wrote:
Do the math yourself. This is all common sense.
I know Obama's policy ruined the economy, ruined the middle class and cost us millions of jobs. The math is Obama doubled the number of people and poor on food stamps.

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#9 Saturday May 27
Vlad wrote:
I wasn't talking about illegals. I'm taking about poor Americans. It go ahead and spin
Yes, the poor Americans who don't have jobs because of illegal aliens. What's to spin here? The liberals want cheap produce and don't care if the poor can even afford it....unless they are clearly marked as dependent on the state and are not uppity about it.

Liberals are the modern slave owners.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#10 Saturday May 27
Why are these idiot women creating children they cannot feed, or care for. They must know how they get pregnant. Stop doing it!! We are not going to pay for them any more. Get married to someone who can help you raise the children, or stop having sex. You are to Irresponsible to be having sex.

anonymous

New York, NY

#11 Saturday May 27
Red Crosse wrote:
Why are these idiot women creating children they cannot feed, or care for. They must know how they get pregnant. Stop doing it!! We are not going to pay for them any more. Get married to someone who can help you raise the children, or stop having sex. You are to Irresponsible to be having sex.
Because like all liberal agendas, IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT! But liberals aren't at fault. Nope! Corporations are the ones who won't give minorities jobs. It's not the schools. It's not the doctors. It's not the lawyers. It's not the tech companies. Nope. People have a 14th Amendment right to have their breeding subsidized.

..and don't ask me to fight this battle. I don't have kids and conservative marriage bias IS in fact, where this partisan slop begins. Statistics do matter. If you're slowly exterminating a race, everyone knows it, even if you are trying bask in the light of Jesus.

Laredo

Laredo, TX

#12 Saturday May 27
Vlad wrote:
I wasn't talking about illegals. I'm taking about poor Americans. It go ahead and spin
I grew up in the bowels of Los Angeles, poor. I left high school in the 11th. grade and went into the service. I got my HS GED two months after leaving boot and a first year college GED six-months after that. I got out an E-5 three-years later, got a job and started at a community college that gave me credit for all but six-units for my first year. I never got more than an AA, but I retired at 49-years old with over 800 managers and union employees working for me. I left with a full monthly retirement, a substantial 401K, medical, dental, and a few other things. I started my own business and ran it for almost three-years then sold it for a substantial profit. I accomplished all that because I busted my hump, not stand around whining and crying and demanding three times more than the job was worth dipping french fries, or that the government bail me out. You're a lazy bum with the IQ of a snail. Get a job and do something with your miserable life.

Laredo

Laredo, TX

#13 Saturday May 27
Red Crosse wrote:
Why are these idiot women creating children they cannot feed, or care for. They must know how they get pregnant. Stop doing it!! We are not going to pay for them any more. Get married to someone who can help you raise the children, or stop having sex. You are to Irresponsible to be having sex.
It is a job to these idiots and it pays more than many jobs college grads have and they don't have to pay taxes.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,743

Casper, WY

#14 Saturday May 27
anonymous wrote:
Because like all liberal agendas, IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT! But liberals aren't at fault. Nope! Corporations are the ones who won't give minorities jobs. It's not the schools. It's not the doctors. It's not the lawyers. It's not the tech companies. Nope. People have a 14th Amendment right to have their breeding subsidized.

..and don't ask me to fight this battle. I don't have kids and conservative marriage bias IS in fact, where this partisan slop begins. Statistics do matter. If you're slowly exterminating a race, everyone knows it, even if you are trying bask in the light of Jesus.
Obviously there must be even more Sex Education pushed on kindergartners and a LOT more free birth control handed out to these slow-learners. Parents who grew up on a farm never needed sex education. In fact before the schools got involved a much lower percentage of high schoolers were sexually active. Stopping the sexual activity of minors should be the goal here.
Abortion is always the premeditated, intentional taking of innocent human-life for selfish reasons.

Just Saying

Beverly, MA

#15 Sunday May 28
CodeTalker wrote:
Will the liberals claim this will kill more children as they did with Trumps budget?
More children will suffer.

There are not enough foster families for those that will be given up.

And those that are kept will face poverty or abuse.

And those that are severely disabled will have fewer resources.

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#16 Sunday May 28
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>Obviously there must be even more Sex Education pushed on kindergartners and a LOT more free birth control handed out to these slow-learners. Parents who grew up on a farm never needed sex education. In fact before the schools got involved a much lower percentage of high schoolers were sexually active. Stopping the sexual activity of minors should be the goal here.
Abortion is always the premeditated, intentional taking of innocent human-life for selfish reasons.
Ah. There's the problem. Presuming that you're profiling American Blacks, what reason do they have to accommodate your budget goals? If they REALLY are slow learners, or if your party and the other party just tap dance around their prejudices, what reason do they have to make you look good, let alone silently disappear from the face of the earth.

You don't respect the ongoing anger in the ghetto. I don't have to like that anger. I find it irrational and I don't see a solution other than to extract wealth from the rich with extreme prejudice, but even I know that total socialism isn't healthy.

YOU just want to hurt them. If I were to make a law saying that any women (or eventually man) on welfare must accept mandatory birth control to get benefits, would that work for you? I doubt it. You just want to perpetuate the anger. It doesn't matter because perpetual paranoia would conclude that I too am just setting up an ethnic group for eradication.

In my theories, there IS a reason why the races are so clearly defined and it is not defined by the physical. It's about behavior and the universal human hatred for those who are different...but then again, I think I've inherited personality traits from all the races so I must be as nutty as they get!

Work it out. I'm not going to support any of your or their prejudices.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,217

Location hidden
#17 Monday May 29
Red Crosse wrote:
Why are these idiot women creating children they cannot feed, or care for. They must know how they get pregnant. Stop doing it!! We are not going to pay for them any more. Get married to someone who can help you raise the children, or stop having sex. You are to Irresponsible to be having sex.
It is a religious thingy. They get high, they get laid with their feet straight up screaming oh god oh god. They care little of the life they snuff out, anymore than they care for our men dying so they can live the life of a snowflake.

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#18 Monday May 29
Maybe if these creatures didn't breed like animals they wouldn't have to care about what happens to the children when we throw the parents back across the border.
Vlad

Belleville, IL

#19 Monday May 29
Laredo wrote:
<quoted text>

It is a job to these idiots and it pays more than many jobs college grads have and they don't have to pay taxes.
Maybe all men should make a pact to not have sex unless they are married to the person. That would show these slutty women.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,743

Casper, WY

#20 Monday May 29
Vlad wrote:
<quoted text>

Maybe all men should make a pact to not have sex unless they are married to the person. That would show these slutty women.
That would not only please God, but cut way down on illegitimate pregnancies, abortions and divorces.
