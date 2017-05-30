There are on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Saturday May 27, titled Texas set to embrace new abortion restrictions. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

A sweeping new anti-abortion bill in Texas that includes a provision already blocked by federal courts is heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill approved Friday by the state Senate is the Legislature's response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer striking down Texas' 2013 law that prompted more than half the state's abortion clinics to close.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.