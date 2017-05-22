Texas Senate revives trying to limit abortion coverage
Texas lawmakers are reviving efforts to prohibit coverage of abortion by some health insurance plans with just a week left to deliver the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas Senate on Monday night once again sent the measure back to the House, where the original bill never received a vote.
