Texas Senate revives previously stalled 'lunch shaming' bill
The Texas Senate has revived a bill to keep schools from stigmatizing children while trying to collect lunch debts from parents. Brownsville Democratic Sen. Eddie Lucio included prohibiting "lunch shaming" on a bill studying the cost of a universal school lunch program offered federally.
