Texas Senate puts voucher-like program in school finance bill

The Texas Senate Sunday night approved a bill that would both simplify the formulas for funding public schools and allow parents of kids with disabilities to take state money to leave the public system for private schools or homeschooling. Senators voted 21-10 to approve House Bill 21 , which the House originally intended to reform a complicated system for allocating money to public schools and to provide a funding boost for most public schools.

Chicago, IL

