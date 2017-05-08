Texas Senate OKs allowing guns in par...

Texas Senate OKs allowing guns in parked cars at schools

The Texas Senate has approved allowing concealed carry permit holders to have guns in their locked cars parked outside schools. Sen. Bryan Hughes' bill was approved Monday 25-6.

