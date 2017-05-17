Texas Senate defies Austin, OKs statewide ride-hailing rules
The Texas Senate has preliminarily voted to create statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies, potentially voiding a local Austin ordinance that caused Uber and Lyft to stop operating in the state capital. Approved 20-10 on Wednesday, the bill brings ride-hailing companies under Texas regulatory control and imposes fees.
