Texas Senate defies Austin, OKs statewide ride-hailing rules

3 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The Texas Senate has preliminarily voted to create statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies, potentially voiding a local Austin ordinance that caused Uber and Lyft to stop operating in the state capital. Approved 20-10 on Wednesday, the bill brings ride-hailing companies under Texas regulatory control and imposes fees.

