There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 9 hrs ago, titled Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for public schools. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A transgender "bathroom bill" reminiscent of one in North Carolina that caused a national uproar now appears to be on a fast-track to becoming law in Texas - though it may only apply to public schools. A broader proposal mandating that virtually all transgender people in the country's second-largest state use public restrooms according to the gender on their birth certificates sailed through the Texas Senate months ago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.