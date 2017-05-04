Texas police officer faces murder cha...

Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The prosecutor's office investigating the death of ... . Saaniya Alhassan shields her candle from a breeze as she stands with a few hundred supporters listening to speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... 1 hr StandPhart 4
Seeking A Lactating Man 3 hr Milk Man 2
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance 21 hr What 2
News Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif... Fri amanda23 1
News Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc... Fri Laredo 1
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... Thu gregory 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... Thu GreatWhiteProphet 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC