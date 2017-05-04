Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death
The prosecutor's office investigating the death of ... . Saaniya Alhassan shields her candle from a breeze as she stands with a few hundred supporters listening to speakers during a vigil for Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|1 hr
|StandPhart
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|3 hr
|Milk Man
|2
|Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
|21 hr
|What
|2
|Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif...
|Fri
|amanda23
|1
|Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|Thu
|gregory
|1
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Thu
|GreatWhiteProphet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC