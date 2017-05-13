Texas Police Fire Officer Who Shot 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards
"Attorney Cindy Stormer, a former prosecutor who is representing Oliver, asked the public to be patient while the six-year veteran of the department is investigated". 15-year-old Edwards was killed in Texas on Saturday after a police officer fired into the passenger side window of a vehicle he was traveling in with his brothers and friends.
