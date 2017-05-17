Texas' Patrick backs special session for 'bathroom bill'
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is clamoring for a special legislative session unless the Texas House approves two bills it was already expected to pass, a North Carolina-style "bathroom bill" and a separate measure cutting property taxes. Only Gov. Greg Abbott can order lawmakers back after the Legislature adjourns May 29, and he's said previously he's hesitant to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
|51 min
|Patriotic Farter
|13
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|bsmathis
|5
|Cornyn says he will stay in Senate, won't be FBIa
|6 hr
|Mueller
|1
|New BBC documentary reveals the moment an aster...
|19 hr
|NAME
|3
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Tue
|Flaulence Fred
|7
|Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college...
|Tue
|AwesomeCareers eh
|3
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Tue
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC