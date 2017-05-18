Texas OKs weakened 'Sandra Bland Act,...

Texas OKs weakened 'Sandra Bland Act,' sends it to governor

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Texas proposal named for a black woman found dead in jail following a confrontational traffic stop is headed to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The Texas Legislature gave final approval Saturday to the "Sandra Bland Act."

Chicago, IL

