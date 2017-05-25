Texas OKs bill allowing donations to help analyze rape kits
The Texas Legislature has approved a bill allowing drivers to offer donations to help the state clear its backlog of untested rape kits, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbot. Texas has about 3,800 untested kits at state labs, and thousands more in cities such as Dallas and Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 hr
|Mexico Farter
|156
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|2 hr
|the keeper of the...
|2
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|3 hr
|a_visitor
|15
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|11 hr
|Food farts
|16
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|21 hr
|Laredo
|1
|City council Yolanda is a Joke...
|Thu
|Yep 1
|1
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|JOJO
|16
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC