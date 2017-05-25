Texas OKs bill allowing donations to ...

Texas OKs bill allowing donations to help analyze rape kits

The Texas Legislature has approved a bill allowing drivers to offer donations to help the state clear its backlog of untested rape kits, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbot. Texas has about 3,800 untested kits at state labs, and thousands more in cities such as Dallas and Austin.

