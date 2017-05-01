Texas officer who allegedly tried fak...

Texas officer who allegedly tried faking own death arrested

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Investigators say an Austin police officer who allegedly tried to fake his own death and flee to Mexico has been arrested at a Texas airport. Officer Coleman Martin was arrested Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 39 min Reason 2
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... 23 hr USA Today 14
News Petition for sanctuary institution gains momentum Tue Eddie 5
News Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texa... Tue Laredo 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Mon YouPhart 40
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Mon Ken 1,034
News 10 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In Mon cheaperscreepers 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC