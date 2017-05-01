Texas officer who allegedly tried faking own death arrested
Investigators say an Austin police officer who allegedly tried to fake his own death and flee to Mexico has been arrested at a Texas airport. Officer Coleman Martin was arrested Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
