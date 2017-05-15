Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' fr...

Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college work-study

There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 20 hrs ago, titled Texas moving to exclude 'dreamers' from college work-study. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Texas legislators are seeking to deny work-study aid to immigrants attending public college under a temporary residency permit, a move that starkly contrasts with a policy enacted 16 years ago that positioned the state as the nation's most welcoming place for foreign-born students. Under the proposal, which is on the verge of clearing the Texas Legislature, only individuals eligible for federal financial aid would qualify for the state's off-campus, work-study program.

Quirky

Denver, CO

#1 19 hrs ago
Good !

Texas Red

Laredo, TX

#2 15 hrs ago
It's about time! 90% of male "Dreamers" are gang bangers and about 50% of the females are also. Get them out of our schools and get them out of our country. If they were so special, Mexico would pay us to keep them and educate them.

AwesomeCareers eh

Toronto, Canada

#3 15 hrs ago
AwesomeCareersOrg wrote:
The Texas markets continues to soar! In Frisco the available supply is less than two months. The builders just can't keep up.

AwesomeCareers.org
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...

