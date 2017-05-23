Texas moves to soften voter ID law af...

Texas moves to soften voter ID law after judge finds bias

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

A weakened Texas voter ID law moved closer to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk on Tuesday, watering down an original version that a judge compared to a "poll tax" and ruled had intentionally discriminated against minorities. Republicans are pushing changes with urgency: the Texas Legislature has less than a week left to pass bills before adjourning until 2019, and federal courts that have confronted the state over voting rights in recent years are watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 43 min Chilli J 123
Foreign guys; DON'T immigrate to America unless... 1 hr Dating advisory 1
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 1 hr Fart container 7
News Callers threaten Texas lawmaker who seeks Trump... 4 hr okimar 48
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... (Nov '16) 18 hr WillieRapier 12
Seeking A Lactating Man 21 hr Milk man farts 15
News In Beto O'Rourke Texas Democrats find their Bae-to 21 hr No doubt 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC