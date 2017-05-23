Texas moves to soften voter ID law after judge finds bias

A weakened Texas voter ID law moved closer to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk on Tuesday, watering down an original version that a judge compared to a "poll tax" and ruled had intentionally discriminated against minorities. Republicans are pushing changes with urgency: the Texas Legislature has less than a week left to pass bills before adjourning until 2019, and federal courts that have confronted the state over voting rights in recent years are watching.

