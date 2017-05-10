Texas men accused of luring gay victims via dating app

Four Texas men are accused of posing as a gay man to lure victims via a popular gay dating app and then assault them, according to a federal grand jury indictment. Anthony Shelton, 19, Nigel Garrett, 21, Chancler Encalade, 20, and Cameron Ajiduah, 18, face charges including hate crimes and could face a sentence of life in prison if found guilty in the attacks carried out in Dallas suburbs.

