Texas man guilty in death of woman wh...

Texas man guilty in death of woman whose body shown online

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A judge has determined a Dallas-area man is guilty of murder in the death of his girlfriend whose lifeless body was displayed on social media. State District Judge Scott Becker found 46-year-old Kenneth Amyx guilty Wednesday on just the second day of the nonjury trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 2 hr Frogface Kate 55
News Texas border town sues over state law to punish... 2 hr tomin cali 5
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 3 hr Where pharts 44
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 18 hr RogerGarner 21
News Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris... Wed Needs more farts 8
Seeking A Lactating Man Wed Quavontae 3
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... Wed CodeTalker 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC