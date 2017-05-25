Texas man gets life term for killing 2 women, 1 decapitated
Prosecutors say a Central Texas man must serve life in prison for killing his girlfriend and another woman in separate attacks in which one victim was decapitated using a machete. Danny Carlos Diaz was sentenced Wednesday in Bryan after pleading guilty to murder, in a plea deal.
