Texas man gets life term for killing ...

Texas man gets life term for killing 2 women, 1 decapitated

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Prosecutors say a Central Texas man must serve life in prison for killing his girlfriend and another woman in separate attacks in which one victim was decapitated using a machete. Danny Carlos Diaz was sentenced Wednesday in Bryan after pleading guilty to murder, in a plea deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ... 1 hr Laredo 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 9 hr Fart walker 154
City council Yolanda is a Joke... 11 hr Yep 1 1
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 14 hr Fart smellers 12
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16) 15 hr JOJO 16
News Initiatives put some order back at border (Jul '06) 16 hr Water 2
Seeking A Lactating Man 18 hr Farts now 17
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC