Texas man accused of pimping 3, inclu...

Texas man accused of pimping 3, including pregnant woman, 18

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Northwest Louisiana police accuse a Texas man of forcing prostitution on three young women, including an 18-year-old who is nine months pregnant. Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Tuesday that all three told investigators that 24-year-old Marketh Bailey of Dallas had brought them from the Dallas area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill would spur study of why more black mothers... 5 hr coffee tea or me 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 6 hr Reason 2
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... Tue USA Today 14
News Petition for sanctuary institution gains momentum Tue Eddie 5
News Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texa... Tue Laredo 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Mon YouPhart 40
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) May 1 Ken 1,034
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC