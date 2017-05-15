Texas looks to curb improper teacher-...

Texas looks to curb improper teacher-student relationships

Texas lawmakers have given final approval to a measure cracking down on inappropriate relationships between teachers and students, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill requires principals and superintendents to report inappropriate teacher-student relationships or face jail time and fines up to $10,000.

