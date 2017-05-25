Texas Legislature passes letting first responders carry guns
A bill allowing volunteer firefighters and first responders to bring their guns into restricted areas has cleared the state Legislature. It pertains to volunteer emergency personnel who have concealed carry licenses, and passed the House on a final, 136-9 vote Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 hr
|Mexico Farter
|156
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|2 hr
|the keeper of the...
|2
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|3 hr
|a_visitor
|15
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|11 hr
|Food farts
|16
|GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault ...
|21 hr
|Laredo
|1
|City council Yolanda is a Joke...
|Thu
|Yep 1
|1
|Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|JOJO
|16
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC