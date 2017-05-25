Texas Legislature passes letting firs...

Texas Legislature passes letting first responders carry guns

4 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A bill allowing volunteer firefighters and first responders to bring their guns into restricted areas has cleared the state Legislature. It pertains to volunteer emergency personnel who have concealed carry licenses, and passed the House on a final, 136-9 vote Friday.

