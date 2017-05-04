Texas Legislature passes ban on so-ca...

Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from 19 hrs ago, titled Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'. In it, WWSB reports that:

The Texas Legislature has passed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police officers to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don't work with federal authorities. The GOP-led Senate passed the bill Wednesday despite objections from Democrats, who call the bill a "show-me-your-papers" measure that will be used to discriminate against Latinos.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1 21 min ago
There is nothing so-called about it. Sanctuary cities waste tax money nursing illegal aliens, educating their kids, feeding them, medicating them, putting up with those who are criminal, etc. If they come here illegally and refuse to call the cops, so be it. They will live in the same conditions here illegally as they had at home. Get them out and send the two-bit politicians who want and support sanctuary cities with them.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... 15 hr gregory 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 17 hr GreatWhiteProphet 3
News South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi... 18 hr tomin cali 1
News 75 arrested in Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE... Wed Laredo 3
News Bill would spur study of why more black mothers... Wed coffee tea or me 1
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... May 2 USA Today 14
News Petition for sanctuary institution gains momentum May 2 Eddie 5
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC