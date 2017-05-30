Texas Legislature moves on cyber issues after latest global attack

Ironically, the attack came just as two pieces of legislation, House Bill 8 and House Bill 9 , update state law to account for the use of malware and upgrade public-sector cyber capabilities. These necessary and timely bills, introduced by state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione , R-Southlake, have also illuminated how far behind the state remains in becoming digitally resilient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.