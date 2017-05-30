Texas Legislature moves on cyber issues after latest global attack
Ironically, the attack came just as two pieces of legislation, House Bill 8 and House Bill 9 , update state law to account for the use of malware and upgrade public-sector cyber capabilities. These necessary and timely bills, introduced by state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione , R-Southlake, have also illuminated how far behind the state remains in becoming digitally resilient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Stray- Dog
|63,659
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|34 min
|Fart tuna
|23
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|41 min
|Fart tuna
|179
|Was Baby Jesus an Illegal Immigrant? (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Lottery Traitors ...
|2,224
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|20 hr
|Milky farts
|20
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|May 30
|noe
|166
|Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no...
|May 30
|Carlos
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC