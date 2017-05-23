Texas legislators pass bills aimed at maternal mortality, postpartum depression

In the Senate, they passed House Bill 2466, which would give low-income mothers in the state's Medicaid program access to postpartum depression screenings and referrals to mental health providers for counseling. About 17 percent of Texas mothers experience postpartum depression, according to a 2016 report from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

