Texas juror intoxicated during testimony leads to mistrial
A judge in San Antonio has declared a mistrial in a murder case after a juror admitted under oath that he was intoxicated while listening to testimony. The San Antonio Express-News reports the same juror came to court Friday and said he was ill and suffering from alcohol poisoning.
