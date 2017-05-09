Texas juror intoxicated during testim...

Texas juror intoxicated during testimony leads to mistrial

A judge in San Antonio has declared a mistrial in a murder case after a juror admitted under oath that he was intoxicated while listening to testimony. The San Antonio Express-News reports the same juror came to court Friday and said he was ill and suffering from alcohol poisoning.

