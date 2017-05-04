Texas House votes to limit governor from appointing donors
The Texas House has approved a bill prohibiting the governor from appointing top donors to state boards and other posts. Passed Saturday, the proposal by San Antonio Republican Rep. Lyle Larson bans anyone who has donated $2,500 in campaign funds to the governor over the previous year from being tapped as a state appointee.
