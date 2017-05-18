Texas House halts effort to ensure access to public information
The Texas House has thwarted an effort to patch what some called "glaring loopholes" in public records law, recently punched by the Texas Supreme Court. In a last-ditch maneuver last week , the Senate attached a slew of amendments aiming to bolster access to government information - key provisions of bills languishing in a House committee - to legislation the House had already approved.
