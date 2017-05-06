Texas House approves eliminating stra...

Texas House approves eliminating straight-ticket voting

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Sponsored by Carrollton Republican Rep. Ron Simmons, the measure passed Saturday despite objections from outnumbered Democrats. It now heads to the state Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 32 min DaveinMass 3
News What to watch: Texas backs convention that'll n... 5 hr Laredo 1
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance 6 hr joe 7
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 8 hr Laredo 7
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... Sat StandPhart 4
Seeking A Lactating Man Sat Milk Man 2
News Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif... Fri amanda23 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC