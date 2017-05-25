Texas governor cracks joke about repo...

Texas governor cracks joke about reporters at gun range

22 hrs ago

Abbott took some target practice Friday, after signing a bill reducing fees for state handgun licenses. The San Antonio Express-News reported that when he was given his target sheet, Abbott joked he would carry it with him in case he sees any reporters.

Chicago, IL

