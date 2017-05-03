Texas divided on jailing delegates to...

Texas divided on jailing delegates to 'convention of states'

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Texas legislators who support a convention of states to rewrite the U.S. Constitution are at odds over whether to jail delegates who "go rogue" and impose unwanted changes at the longshot gathering. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bypass Congress and limit Washington's power via a federal balanced budget amendment and term limits.

