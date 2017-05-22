Texas curbs transgender students's ri...

Texas curbs transgender students's right to choose bathrooms

16 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Texas House of Representatives late Sunday approved a proposal that would prevent transgender students from using the bathrooms of their choice in school, reports said. However, this bill will only be applicable to public and charter schools in the state.

