Texas curbs transgender students's right to choose bathrooms
Texas House of Representatives late Sunday approved a proposal that would prevent transgender students from using the bathrooms of their choice in school, reports said. However, this bill will only be applicable to public and charter schools in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|12 min
|Explain
|6
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|18 min
|Red Crosse
|72
|More
|13 hr
|Little Cheerleader
|15
|Texas revives transgender 'bathroom bill' for p...
|17 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|18 hr
|Name that fart
|13
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|19 hr
|Plate of farts
|30
|Man who led armed protest at Texas mosque publi... (Dec '15)
|20 hr
|JimGaddio
|4
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|Sun
|Miss M
|2,167
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC