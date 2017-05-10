Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler title defense

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs is announced as the winner of a semifinal match after Beggs pinned Grand Prairie's Kailyn Clay during the finals of the UIL R... . FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs, top, drives Morton Ranch's Chelsea Sanchez against the mat during the girls Class 6A 110-pound championship final at the UIL state w... AUSTIN, Texas - Texas state lawmakers are considering a bill that could disqualify transgender athletes if their hormone therapy endangers opponents.

