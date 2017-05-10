Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of...

Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Christian parents

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Many state-funded Texas adoption agencies routinely deny non-Christian, gay, and unmarried applicants on religious grounds - and now they are backing legislation being considered Tuesday by the state House designed to protect them from potential lawsuits. The private organizations, which are paid by the state to place foster children with adoptive families, want to continue the practice and are seeking legal protections through Texas' "Freedom to Serve Children Act," which is up for consideration Tuesday in the GOP-controlled House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris... 1 hr AdoptionPhart 6
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... 1 hr CodeTalker 1
News High temps, no water, no breaks for workers in ... 9 hr AZPat 1
News Texas border town sues over state law to punish... 13 hr tomin cali 2
News Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, M... 13 hr DaveinMass 34
News Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11) 16 hr Providence Supremacy 657
News Viral South Texas taco only 'few' have conquere... 18 hr C0MM0N SEN5E 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC