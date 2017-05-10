Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Christian parents
Many state-funded Texas adoption agencies routinely deny non-Christian, gay, and unmarried applicants on religious grounds - and now they are backing legislation being considered Tuesday by the state House designed to protect them from potential lawsuits. The private organizations, which are paid by the state to place foster children with adoptive families, want to continue the practice and are seeking legal protections through Texas' "Freedom to Serve Children Act," which is up for consideration Tuesday in the GOP-controlled House.
