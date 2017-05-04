Texas adoption agencies could ban Jew...

Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims

There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims.

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule extends to state-funded agencies.

Miss Judge

Alpharetta, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
Texas! The 1964 Civil Rights Act is still the law throughout the land
Discrimination on religious grounds is strictly illegal nationwide
There is no exception for Texas
Magic Utah Uwear

Philadelphia, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
Why don't those wh-orenalists ever comment on the reverse, that non xstain adoption agencies could decide against placements in xstain households?
