Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims
There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule extends to state-funded agencies.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Texas! The 1964 Civil Rights Act is still the law throughout the land
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
.
Discrimination on religious grounds is strictly illegal nationwide
.
There is no exception for Texas
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Why don't those wh-orenalists ever comment on the reverse, that non xstain adoption agencies could decide against placements in xstain households?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
|5 hr
|New Resident
|4
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|17 hr
|StandPhart
|4
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|19 hr
|Milk Man
|2
|Jury rejects man's evil twin defense, gives lif...
|Fri
|amanda23
|1
|Texas Legislature passes ban on so-called 'sanc...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC