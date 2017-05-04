There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule extends to state-funded agencies.

