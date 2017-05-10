Texan Richard Overton, the oldest Us ...

Texan Richard Overton, the oldest Us Wwii vet, turns 111

The Austin, Texas, resident -- the oldest living World War II veteran in the U.S. -- reached another milestone on Thursday: He turned 111 years old. Overton served in the Pacific Theater with the Army's all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945.

