Texan police officer faces murder charge after death of teenager leaving party

Texan police officer Roy Oliver faces a murder charge over the shooting of a teenager after being fired over the incident A white Texas police officer faces a murder charge after firing into a car of teenagers leaving a party, killing a black 15-year-old passenger, say authorities. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/texan-police-officer-faces-murder-charge-after-death-of-teenager-leaving-party-35687296.html A white Texas police officer faces a murder charge after firing into a car of teenagers leaving a party, killing a black 15-year-old passenger, say authorities.

