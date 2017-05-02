Suspect sought in Fort Worth slaying kills self during chase
Investigators say a murder suspect being chased by officers fatally shot himself as traffic slowed in a construction area on Interstate 35 in Central Texas. Fort Worth police on Monday were dispatched to a parking lot at Ridgmar Mall on a report of shots fired.
