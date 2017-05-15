Supreme Court's Roberts: 'Uncertainty...

Supreme Court's Roberts: 'Uncertainty' sinks voter ID appeal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this April 7, 2017 file photo, visitors arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court on Monday, May 15, 2017, rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law that a lower court said targeted African-Americans "with almost surgical precision."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 1 hr Putins Glock Holster 16
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) 11 hr swedenforever 518
News Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11) 11 hr swedenforever 658
News Candidates under consideration for FBI director 13 hr Theocraencyclical 3
News If asteroid hit seconds later dinosaurs may hav... 14 hr T-rex_Rules 1
News Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti... 19 hr anonymous 16
News America's consumer financial sheriff and the ho... Sun tomin cali 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC