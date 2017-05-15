Supreme Court's Roberts: 'Uncertainty' sinks voter ID appeal
In this April 7, 2017 file photo, visitors arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court on Monday, May 15, 2017, rejected an appeal to reinstate North Carolina's voter identification law that a lower court said targeted African-Americans "with almost surgical precision."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|1 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|16
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|swedenforever
|518
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|swedenforever
|658
|Candidates under consideration for FBI director
|13 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|3
|If asteroid hit seconds later dinosaurs may hav...
|14 hr
|T-rex_Rules
|1
|Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getti...
|19 hr
|anonymous
|16
|America's consumer financial sheriff and the ho...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC