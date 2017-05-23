Smuggler gets nearly 7 years for Texas ship channel death
A convicted human smuggler from Mexico must serve nearly seven years in a U.S. prison over the 2015 death of an immigrant struck by a Coast Guard boat as she tried to reach Texas. Galdino Jose Ruiz-Hernandez of Oaxaca , Mexico, was sentenced Monday in Brownsville.
