Smuggler gets nearly 7 years for Texas ship channel death

A convicted human smuggler from Mexico must serve nearly seven years in a U.S. prison over the 2015 death of an immigrant struck by a Coast Guard boat as she tried to reach Texas. Galdino Jose Ruiz-Hernandez of Oaxaca , Mexico, was sentenced Monday in Brownsville.

